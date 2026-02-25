The Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that her government is considering possible legal action after tech billionaire Elon Musk linked her to drug cartels, an allegation she has described as baseless, as reported by Reuters.

Musk's Accusations

On 23 February following the post Musk published on X, in which he accused Sheinbaum of acting on behalf of criminal groups. Responding to a 2025 video in which Sheinbaum discussed cartel violence and rejected a return to a "war on drugs," He claimed she was "just saying what her cartel bosses tell her to say." He offered no evidence to support the allegation.

'Let's just say that their punishment for disobedience is a little worse than a 'performance improvement plan' ...' Musk added in the same post.

Mexico's President Dismisses Claims

The president held a press conference on February 24, to dismiss the claims as "absurd" and said government lawyers were reviewing Musk's comments to determine whether legal action is necessary.

As reported by the USA Today she said, 'I don't know how they make this stuff up'. She also added in her remarks "It makes me laugh reading this from the commentators."

Sheinbaum also rejected allegations that her administration constituted a "narcogobierno," or a government controlled by drug traffickers, repeating that the accusations are only made-up without evidence.

Security Operation Against El Mencho

The controversy followed a major security operation by Mexican authorities that resulted in the killing of wanted drug trafficker Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho. Officials said armed forces carried out the operation on 22 February in the Mexican state of Jalisco, targeting the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (JNGC).

Following the statement of the Mexican Authorities the operation was conducted with support from US military intelligence. They have worked to restore order in several regions after armed groups carried out public displays of violence, including shootouts, arson attacks and road blockades across multiple states.

Security Strategy and Context

Sheinbaum said that it is expected that the security and safety of Mexico is stabilised following the upheaval and turned down advice that the operation marked a shift toward a more militarise security strategy. When she was asked whether it signalled a return to a tougher tactics, she said this would not be the case.

In the 2025 video referenced by Musk, Sheinbaum argued that reviving a "war on drugs" approach was neither viable nor lawful. She cited the 2006 military-led offensive launched under former president Felipe Calderón as a turning point that contributed to cartel fragmentation and decades of sustained violence.

Legal Obstacles in the US

In order for president Sheinbaum to pursue a case against Musk, she would face obstacle in the United States because of strong free speech protections. Under US law, she would need to show that Musk knowingly made false statements or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

Originally published on IBTimes UK