President Donald Trump said there could be substantial changes in Cuba before the end of the month as his administration continues to prevent the island from getting fuel to pressure the Havana regime.

Speaking during a ceremony with the players of Inter Miami, champions of the Major League Soccer, Trump told one of the club's owners, Cuban-American businessman Jorge Mas Santos that he would be able to go back to the island soon.

"You are going to go back and won't need my approval, you just fly back in; I can just see that," Trump said at the White House. "I just want to wait a couple of weeks, but we'll be together again soon, I suspect, celebrating what's going on in Cuba."

He went on to claim that Cuban leaders "want to make a deal so badly you have no idea," but he wants to finish the conflict with Iran before moving on to the beleaguered Caribbean country.

A recent report noted that Trump considering the possibility of pursuing regime change in the country, believing that the administration's current belligerent stance is working.

Speaking to The Atlantic, a U.S. official detailed Trump's mindset at the moment, saying he is "feeling like, 'I'm on a roll.'"

In fact, the president said on Friday that "we could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba" amid reports that his administration is having talks with the grandson of Raul Castro about the future of the beleaguered Caribbean island.

Speaking to press at the White House lawn last week, Trump said that "the Cuban government is talking with us."

"They're in a big deal of trouble. They have no money. They have nothing right now. But they're talking with us. Maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba. We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba," Trump added.

Elsewhere, the U.S.'s top official in Cuba said he believes the regime will fall, but gave a longer timeline. Mike Hammer said it will happen before the end of the year.

"The dictatorship will end," Hammer said in Spanish at an event during the weekend. He went on to claim that "there was no hope" at the end of the Biden administration, but now there is "an expectation that there will be change."

Originally published on Latin Times