â€˜Wonder Womanâ€™ And â€˜Justice Leagueâ€™ Is Going To Be Dissapointed Mess, DC Source Says

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 18, 2017 01:21 PM EST
The Launch of Bai Superteas at the Batman v Superman Premiere

The Launch of Bai Superteas at the Batman v Superman Premiere(Photo : Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bai Superteas)

DC Extended Universe has much at stake this year. The franchisee is coming back with two major flicks this year- "Wonder Woman" and Justice League".

After the disappointment of mega-budget ensemble movies, "Superman vs Batman" and "Suicide Squad", DC is trying its level best to revolve around the tainted reputation. Fans definitely won't expect anything less.

However, according to Movie Web, 2017 isn't looking much promising for DCEU; in fact it can go even worse. Sasha Perl-Raver of the SchmoesKnow podcast revealed that a DC insider and friend stated that "Wonder Woman" is nothing but a disaster waiting to happen.

The insider claimed that she got the first hand experience of Princess Diana's upcoming movie and was very disappointed. Especially after the glorified trailers that DCEU is known to release.

"The both of us are so excited for this movie [Wonder Woman], and their response was 'I'm very disappointed in what I saw," Movie Web quoted Sasha saying.

The source further added that DC didn't seem to learn anything from its failures till now and continues to make the same mistakes it did with "Bvs" and "Suicide Squad". It's been reported that the first movie of this year from the franchisee is "discombobulated" and "doesn't have narrative flow. It's just very disjointed."

According to Movie Pilot, "Justice League" may also go downhill like as stated by the website Batman On Film. Sources claimed that the ensemble cast movie is a mess.

Apparently, actor Ben Affleck, who plays Batman, is also aware of these issues. And this is the reason behind his constantly changing answer about directing a Batman standalone movie.

Recently, Affleck has changed his statement about directing and acting in a solo Batman movie a number of times. He is going back and forth, stating he is working on the movie and then again becoming hesitant about the credibility of the project due to a script that hasn't been finalized according to his liking.

TagsDCEU, Justice League, wonder woman, Ben Afleck, Batman standalone movie, Batman VS Superman, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, BvS, Suicide Squad

