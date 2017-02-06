Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 06, 2017 | Updated at 11:00 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Battle-Off Between Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 And Moto M: Who Won The Crown?

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 09:52 AM EST
China's Xiaomi Breaks Into Tablet Market

China's Xiaomi Breaks Into Tablet Market(Photo : VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

 

Both Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Moto M have successfully captured their audience's attention. Now the two Chinese smartphone giants are in tough competition to stay in the market.

According to News18, both the devices feature some power-packed specs. But which one of these is a little better than the other.

When it comes to design, Lenovo presents the stylish metal body smartphone; Moto M. The device is only 7.8 mm thin and weighs just 163 grams.

On the other hand, the Xioami Redmi Note 4 is 8.4 mm thin and weighs 165 grams. Although almost similar in width and weight, Moto M seems to take advantage because of it's a waterproof and splash-proof feature.

According to Mobile and Apps, the Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD.  On the other hand, the Moto M has 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

However, a plus point for the 2.5D curved glass showcased by Moto M. Both the displays deliver full HD resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels with a pixel density of 401 ppi.

A major difference can be seen when it comes to processing power and performance. Under the hood Redmi Note 4 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa Core, clocking at 2 GHz with 4 GB RAM.

Moto M, on the other hand, has a Octa Core, 2.2 GHz, MediaTek MT6755 processor with 3 GB RAM. Both the devices run on Android Marshmallow Operating system.

Redmi Note 4 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper. The Moto M offers a 16-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Both smartphones has dual-LED flash for clicking clear pictures at night.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 beats the Moto M with its beastly 4100 mAh battery. Moto M has a 3050 mAh battery. However, Moto M supports fast charging.

The Moto M is priced at Rs 15,999 or about $238. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is priced at Rs 11,990 or about $178.

 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Samsung's Very First Foldable Device, Galaxy X, To Release Later This Year

Oneplus 5 Specs, Release Date And Price Explored

Battle of the Ultra-Lights: Comparing Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 and Apple's 13-Inch Macbook Air

LG G6 Images, Specifications And Launch Date Reportedly Leaked

Apple May Release 15-Inch Macbook Pro With Up To 32GB Of RAM In 2017

TagsXiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto M, Moto M specs, Moto M price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specs, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Moto M

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]

Netflix's "Stranger Things" is coming back for season 2 on Halloween this year.
Mandela effect: We have a new 'Oldest human ancestor'

Oldest Human Ancestor Was Over 500 Million Years Old, Found From The Bottom of the Sea
The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference

Donald Trump And The Miss Universe Organization: Business Tycoon-Turned-President Was Both Owner And Seller
BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show
Social worker Nuria Casulleres shows a portrait of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to an elderly woman during a memory activity at the Cuidem La Memoria elderly home.

Deep Brain Stimulation To Treat Alzheimer's Disease, Same Method Which Successfully Treats Parkinson's
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics