Battle-Off Between Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 And Moto M: Who Won The Crown?

Both Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Moto M have successfully captured their audience's attention. Now the two Chinese smartphone giants are in tough competition to stay in the market.

According to News18, both the devices feature some power-packed specs. But which one of these is a little better than the other.

When it comes to design, Lenovo presents the stylish metal body smartphone; Moto M. The device is only 7.8 mm thin and weighs just 163 grams.

On the other hand, the Xioami Redmi Note 4 is 8.4 mm thin and weighs 165 grams. Although almost similar in width and weight, Moto M seems to take advantage because of it's a waterproof and splash-proof feature.

According to Mobile and Apps, the Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD. On the other hand, the Moto M has 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

However, a plus point for the 2.5D curved glass showcased by Moto M. Both the displays deliver full HD resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels with a pixel density of 401 ppi.

A major difference can be seen when it comes to processing power and performance. Under the hood Redmi Note 4 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa Core, clocking at 2 GHz with 4 GB RAM.

Moto M, on the other hand, has a Octa Core, 2.2 GHz, MediaTek MT6755 processor with 3 GB RAM. Both the devices run on Android Marshmallow Operating system.

Redmi Note 4 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper. The Moto M offers a 16-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Both smartphones has dual-LED flash for clicking clear pictures at night.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 beats the Moto M with its beastly 4100 mAh battery. Moto M has a 3050 mAh battery. However, Moto M supports fast charging.

The Moto M is priced at Rs 15,999 or about $238. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is priced at Rs 11,990 or about $178.