California lawmakers on Thursday advanced a bill that would restrict the use of rubber bullets and chemical irritants during protests.

Based on the bill, there would be statewide standards in using the weapons that harmed peaceful protesters sometimes. A similar bill filed in the wake of widespread public demonstrations over racial injustice last year has already died.

California Supports Peaceful Protests

According to the Associated Press, the bill introduced by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez would bar law enforcement agencies from using kinetic projectiles, chemical agents, or tear gas to break up a peaceful demonstration.

It would also prohibit police officers from aiming rubber bullets, foam rounds, and beanbags at someone's head, neck, or other considered vital areas.

The bill would also require training of the officers to use less-lethal weapons only when someone is at risk of death or serious injury. This is to bring dangerous and unlawful situations under control safely.

Controlling Usage of Rubber Bullets and Chemical Irritants in California

The bill that passed the Senate, 26-10, is now on its way to the Assembly for its final vote. Under the bill, law enforcement officers would still have to give verbal warnings and try to de-escalate the situation first as part of tactics.

Departments would also have to report any use of the weapons, which could still be used in state prisons and county jails. Police earlier argued that weapons are needed to prevent violence and are often better than the alternatives.

Even Senator Jim Nielsen, who previously headed the state parole board, objected to the progress made on the bill and said that the move would be an assault on law enforcement. Nielsen added that the bill would take the handcuffs off criminal offenders and put them on law enforcement professionals.

Senator Lena Gonzalez, who carried the bill in the Senate, responded to Nielsen's point that there had been serious injuries. Gonzalez noted that many individuals had lost an eye due to these projectiles used by the police.

The same bill died without a Senate vote in the waning hours of last year's legislative session. Meanwhile, the latest bill was among several reforms advancing in the Legislature as it rushed to complete its work by September 10.

One bill heading to the desk of California Gov. Gavin Newsom would set standards for when officers must intervene when they believe another officer is using excessive force.

Another bill waiting for his signature would expand on a law requiring the disclosure of police misconduct records. Another measure awaiting final action in the Assembly would limit the use of gang sentencing enhancements to the most serious offenses.

