Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Features, Release Date And Price: Kaby Lake Processor, Wireless Charging And 4k Display Rumored

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is one of the most anticipated device users are waiting for. A series of leaks and rumors is already floating around the device.

According to Forbes, it has been a year and a half since the release of Surface Pro 4. It was a huge upgrade to the predecessor Surface Pro 3. Surface Pro 4 featured a much larger screen with Windows 10.

Advertisement

October has always been the month of Microsoft. From the release of the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book in October 2015 to Surface Book i7 in October 2016, however the brand decided to opt out an update of Surface Pro last October.

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is expected to showcase a new display technology. Along with that users are hoping for a 4K screen in the tablet and frankly its high time now for that to happen.

Since Surface Pro 4 is already using Intel's latest sixth-generation, Skylake, Surface Pro 5 is likely to be equipped with the "Kaby Lake" Core i7. The Kaby Lake chips are already getting the hype for offering better graphics, speed and a better battery life.

Moving on to the Surface Pen fans will not be satisfied if the new Surface Pro 5 comes with the old accessory. Also, since Apple is all about wireless charging nowadays, maybe Microsoft will do the same with Surface Pro 5.

According to CNET, looking at the price tag of Surface Pro 4, it can go anywhere from $899 to $2,000 depending on the configuration and model. Rumors are rife that the new Surface Pro 5 will start at $899 and with an Intel Core i7 the price will rise to $999, and if the user chose the i7 Extreme version the device will cost $1,599.

The release of Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is yet to be decided. Reportedly the devise is not expected to get an official market release until spring 2017.