In accordance with guidelines announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District of Columbia, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show will require all show guests to wear a mask while inside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and show proof of vaccination upon entering the building, including proof of the first dose for children 12 and older.

This announcement comes on the heels of the new COVID variant, Omicron gaining momentum and threatening the health of our communities.

As the auto show team is in the midst of planning for its January 21 through 30 return to the nation's capital, they are paying close attention to the city and federal requirements in order to take the necessary proactive steps in response to this ongoing public health crisis.

"The health and safety of exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, and show staff is our team's highest priority," said Washington, D.C. Auto Show President and CEO John O'Donnell. Along with the mask mandate and proof of vaccination, the show will take additional comprehensive preventative measures throughout the show days. This includes increased sanitation and handwashing stations, and regular cleaning and disinfecting of high touch areas.

The auto show's full COVID Safety Policy can be found on the organization's website: www.washingtonautoshow.com. Regular updates will be made to the policy page as future announcements by the District of Columbia and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are posted.

