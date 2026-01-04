Noah Schnapp is officially out of Hawkins and into the spotlight. The Stranger Things alum hit the 31st Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a blazing red Valentino suit for his first big event since the series wrapped on December 31, and fans could not stop talking about it.

The 19-year-old actor was all smiles as he arrived to present the Best Young Actor/Actress award, marking a strong start to his post-Hawkins glow-up era. While the internet went wild for the bold color choice, there is actually a deeper connection behind it. Red has followed Noah and Will Byers since the early days of Stranger Things. From the eerie red light in the Upside Down to Will's iconic D&D dice, the shade symbolizes transformation, bravery, and a touch of chaos. Sound familiar?

His Valentino look, crafted in the brand's iconic "Valentino Red," radiated effortless confidence. It mixed haute couture with a subtle wink to the show that made him a household name. The look was fire, both literally and metaphorically, and Noah knew it.

But Schnapp had more than fashion on his mind. "My mission tonight is to find the Wicked cast," he told reporters with a grin. "If you see Ari or Jonathan Bailey, send them my way." In classic internet fashion, that line became a meme within minutes. Fans joked that he was "tracking down Elphaba like a Demogorgon," and Wicked fan accounts instantly joined the fun.

I think we have to get used to seeing Noah Schnapp dressed in derivatives of red because Finn loves red 😚 pic.twitter.com/X7POauHM7r — ★ ʎɔɐʇS | Byler ☾ (@Stacy_deJong) January 4, 2026

Noah Schnapp is not just chasing red carpets right now. He is also literally going to class between premieres.​

The actor is enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania, where he is studying at Penn's Wharton School and is believed to be focusing on entrepreneurship and innovation while also taking film-related coursework. In a recent interview, he described college as a key part of this new phase, explaining that education has always been a priority and that studying has opened his eyes to other sides of the industry like writing, directing, and building businesses, not just acting in front of the camera

Originally published on Enstarz