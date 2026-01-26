So, 'it's got to this?'

A Minnesota man posted hilariously on X on the bizarre extremes of survival by putting a US passport on his forehead in an effort to evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, as the issue of racial profiling escalates and recent tragedies in the state arise.

It's witty. It's dark humour. Probably meant as a joke.

But online users agreed on one thing: ICE has long been accused of agency-profiling the communities, either based on race, language, or perceived immigration status.

'Incredible, people think this is a joke but it's actually a human hunt by ICE,' a user replied on the post.

Minnesota's new headwear pic.twitter.com/BEADAdZvzI — Ab Gamble 🇨🇦, grateful Canadian.. (@AbGamble1) January 25, 2026

A funny defense to immigration agents

'It seems like ICE officers can forcibly enter homes and arrest immigrants without a warrant from a judge.' It's the current problem Minnesotans talk about lately.

'ICE agents have recently visited him and other people in his neighbourhood and asked them to provide documentation of citizenship.'

On presenting his documents, he claims that the agents would doubt the validity and, in other instances, racialise the requests.'

During these bleak times, Minnesotans took to humour on social media, but were bound by truth and fear. Here, the man chose to ensure that his citizenship was made quite evident by tapping his passport on his forehead.

This is a joke and a light-hearted approach in the form of a visual identification label, which is meant to avoid the occurrence of wrongful detention due to visual appearance or presumptions. The photo went viral, and some view it as a protesting commentary, while others view it as a desperate move that is motivated by real fear.

And the comments were so on point

People took to the comment section and pointed out how funny and accurate the photo is.

A user commented, 'Nice one,' with a laughing emoji and a photo of a person's passport, MAGA hat, and immigration status certificate on the dashboard of a car.

Others took a more sombre tone, 'It's better this way, since they are killing American citizens.'

'Being an American citizen doesn't make a difference at this point, no matter who you are, no matter where you are, if you see ice agents, you are at risk,' a user replied.

'I don't think that's a good idea—they seem to be killing American citizens recently,' wrote another user.

And if ICE won't come at you directly: 'Sir you need one on both side. You never know they might come from!'

'I wish this was funny, but it isn't. Because this shouldn't be necessary and honestly the way things are going not sure it's even enough,' a user replied.

I wish this was funny, but it isn’t.

Minnesota tragedies increase tensions in the community

Minnesota has had its fair share of recent tragedies that exacerbate the community anxiety in terms of safety, justice, and systemic bias. Criminal cases of police brutality and racial injustices have caused demonstrations and riots. Cases of racial profiling by the police have further led to the loss of trust, and some citizens feel even more exposed.

The recent surge of deadly incidents involving federal law enforcement in the state has left communities shaken and raised serious concerns about accountability and use-of-force protocols.

On January 24, 2026, Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA, was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents during an enforcement operation in the Whittier neighborhood. Eyewitness accounts and video footage suggest that Pretti was filming the agents and had intervened to assist a woman who had been pushed, only to be wrestled down and shot.

Federal officials maintain that Pretti was armed, but his family and local observers dispute these claims, casting doubt on the official narrative and fueling suspicions of excessive force.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters, 'How many more residents, how many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?'

Just two weeks earlier, on January 7, 2026, another tragic shooting occurred when Renée Good, also 37, was killed by an ICE agent while sitting in her car.

These incidents highlight the ongoing tensions between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve, especially concerning the use of deadly force and transparency in investigations. As investigations continue, many residents and advocacy groups are demanding accountability and reassessment of federal enforcement practices to prevent further loss of life.

Humour in a growing dark world

Although one can laugh or even chuckle over the very thought of wearing a passport on their forehead the thought does bring out a sobering fact. To others in Minnesota, the distinction between humour and sufferings is blurred when survival on day-to-day basis is at stake.

Taping a document to his face is a strong observation of the insanity of fear policies and to what extent people can go in order to secure themselves.

It is observed that such actions emphasise a community that is driven to the edge and even the most banal things, such as a passport, can serve as a weapon of resistance.

