A YouTuber bizarrely tailed Brian Laundrie's father, Chris Laundrie, back to his home in Florida to offer his condolences and told him that his son's death was a "tragedy."

In a video uploaded on YouTube by a couple on November 14, the pair were seen driving aimlessly around North Port in Florida searching for Chris Laundrie.

The Sun reported that as the couple saw the Laundries' pickup truck was not in their home, the woman in the video said they should go to the "reserve" in search of Chris. Moments later, they found themselves driving behind Chris' red pickup truck and followed him.

"We're pulling up right behind him," the man in the video said. "Oh my God, we're right behind Chris Laundrie," the woman added.

As the couple continued to tail Chris' pickup truck, they once again drove past the Laundries' property. The male vlogger then walked out of his car and approached Chris, who also got out of his truck.

The man could then be heard telling Laundrie's father that he wanted to say "sorry" for his loss. Chris and the male vlogger exchanged words for several seconds before he hugged Laundrie's father.

Chris Laundrie walked inside their home after he saw and pointed towards the couple's camera.

When he got back to the car, the man shared that Chris Laundrie asked him if he meant what he said. The man in the video said he does since he was also a father to his son and "little girls," adding that he sees both sides.

"This guy's crushed... I don't think anybody's hugged that man in a very, very, very long time," the man noted.

Brian Laundrie's Parents Allegedly Planted Remains, Other Items in a Florida Park

A photo that recently went viral on Twitter suggested that Chris Laundrie may have planted the notebook, skeletal remains, and other items found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20.

The photo shared on Twitter by user @johnmarchetti showed that Chris carried a white bag, similar to what was discovered at the Florida park. A notebook-shaped object can be seen at the bottom part of the said bag together with some various items inside.

Some netizens claimed it could be the notebook discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, while others also suggest it was a different bag. However, there were reports that Chris' shirt in the photo is similar to what he wore when they joined the search that day.

It can be recalled that after a month-long manhunt for their son, the elder Laundries directed the North Port police and the FBI agents to a swampy area in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where Laundrie's partial remains, bag, and notebook were found.

Questions surrounding the timeline of events between Brian Laundrie's parents telling authorities they were going to search for their son and the discovery of his belongings have been raised by many people.

Former chief of detectives Robert Boyce of NYPD earlier told ABC 7 that it's quite strange that the elder Laundries went "to this exact spot" and found the bag and the notebook in this particular area.

"So, they go to this one remote location, all of a sudden we found something, we found the remains... There's a lot of things here that don't add up to coincidence, so you wonder how they got there and what they knew all along," Boyce said.

But Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, disputed claims that the elder Laundries could have planted their son's remains and personal items, calling it "ludicrous."

"Do you really think that the Laundries has skeletal remains of their son, you know, in a plastic bag, and brought them to present to the [Carlton Reserve]," Bertolino earlier told NewsNation Prime.

He added: "Do you realize how ludicrous that is... How aggravating, how maddening it is to even hear those things?"

The North Port police had also said they were "100 percent confident" that the elder Laundries never brought anything with them into the park when Laundrie's remains and some of his items were discovered.

Deaths of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19. A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

Meanwhile, the FBI said the skeletal remains found in the Florida park were confirmed to be Laundrie after a review of dental records.

Since the initial autopsy of Laundrie's remains did not uncover a cause or manner of his death, Bertolino said the remains were already sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination. He noted that the results of the forensic anthropologist's examination are expected this month.

