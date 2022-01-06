Private sector employment increased by 807,000 jobs from November to December, according to the December ADP National Employment Report.

Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Moody's Analytics.

The report, which is derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on a company's payroll, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

December 2021 Report Highlights*

Total U.S. Nonfarm Private Employment: 807,000

By Company Size

- Small businesses: 204,000

1-19 employees 104,000

20-49 employees 100,000

- Medium businesses: 214,000

50-499 employees 214,000

- Large businesses: 389,000

500-999 employees 70,000

1,000+ employees 319,000

By Sector

- Goods-producing: 138,000

Natural resources/mining 2,000

Construction 62,000

Manufacturing 74,000

- Service-providing: 669,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 138,000

Information 12,000

Financial activities 24,000

Professional/business services 130,000

- Professional/technical services 47,000

- Management of companies/enterprises 7,000

- Administrative/support services 76,000

- Health care/social assistance 75,000

- Education 10,000

Other services 36,000

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

- Franchise Employment**

Franchise jobs 39,400

"December's job market strengthened as the fallout from the Delta variant faded and Omicron's impact had yet to be seen," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Job gains were broad-based, as goods producers added the strongest reading of the year, while service providers dominated growth. December's job growth brought the fourth quarter average to 625,000, surpassing the 514,000 average for the year. While job gains eclipsed 6 million in 2021, private sector payrolls are still nearly 4 million jobs short of pre-COVID-19 levels."

The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Employment Report was derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 460,000 U.S. clients employing nearly 26 million workers in the U.S. The November total of jobs added was revised from 534,000 to 505,000.

The January 2022 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on February 2, 2022.

