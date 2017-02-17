Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017

Surface Phone Features, Release Date And Price: Microsoft Promises The Ultimate Mobile Device

Feb 17, 2017
If Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is true to his words, then "the ultimate mobile device" is coming soon. Microsoft's Surface Mobile has been termed as something unique and expected to make a major mark  in the smartphone market.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Forbes quoted Nadella. "Therefore we stopped doing things that were me-too and started doing things; even if they are today very sub-scale, to be very focused on a specific set of customers who need a specific set of capabilities that are differentiated and that we can do a good job of."

According to Express, Microsoft is expected to experiment with Surface Phone's design. Rumors are rife that although Surface Phone might look different from other smartphone devices, it bears resemblance with Microsoft's Surface Pro and Surface Book devices.

Since Microsoft is already promising a unique and ultimate device users are expecting an all metal body with curved glass display. It's not much to expect seeing how all the top flagships of today are offering the same features.

Forbes noted that Microsoft is currently focused on the Cloud. This could indicate that Microsoft is planning to engage the Surface Phones users into signing up and using Microsoft apps such as Outlook or OneNote.

Following the footsteps of Samsung and Asus, Microsoft could further assure that the Surface Phone will be equipped with inbuilt related apps. Microsoft Surface Phone reportedly features Snapdragon 835 chip and 8GB RAM-512GB ROM.

As far as the release date of Surface Phone is concerned, the device is rumored to be released in the first half of 2017. Rumors are rife that Microsoft Surface Phone will come in three configurations, the Consumer Edition, the Business Edition, and the premium Enthusiast Edition,  focusing on three specific demographics.

 

 

TagsMicrosoft Surface Phone, Surface phone, Microsoft Surface Phone feature, Microsoft Surface Phone specs, Microsoft Surface Phone release

