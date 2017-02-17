Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Apple Macbook Pro 2017 Features, Price And Release Date: 32GB RAM, Price Drop And Kaby Lake Processor

Apple's all new updated MacBook Pro hasn't hit the market yet, but new leaks and rumors are flying all around. The 2017 edition of the laptop is expected to include Intel's seventh-generation Core processors.

According to Forbes, the seventh-generation chips, dubbed as Kaby Lake, is abundantly available in the market now. Thus, MacBook Pro 2017 will come with the new chipsets.

Along with the new chipset, the new MacBook Pro devices are expected to switch to USB-C ports and a specific design change is due for a long time.

According to MacRumors, a key speculation about MacBook Pro 2017 is the addition of 32GB of RAM. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that an increase in RAM is depended on Intel and right now Apple waiting for Canonnlake processors to decide whether to increase the RAM or not.

Since users were made available on 16 GB of RAM till now, many professionals found it restricting while on their job. But Apple's marketing chief Phil Schiller had previously mentioned the battery problem associated with anything more than 16GB of RAM.

"To put more than 16GB of fast RAM into a notebook design at this time would require a memory system that consumes much more power and wouldn't be efficient enough for a notebook," MacRumors quoted Schiller. "I hope you check out this new generation MacBook Pro, it really is an incredible system."

Another major change that is being expected is a decrease in price of MacBook Pro 2017. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that Apple has a habit of overpricing a new generation of Mac and then lowering the prices in coming years.

The release date is far from being announced. But theory suggested that the production is likely to start later in 2017, thus the updated version of MacBook Pro is expected in early 2018.

 

 

 

