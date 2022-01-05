The parents of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito and person of interest in her death, are trying to get back the notebook found near his body.

The attorney for Laundrie's family, Steven Bertolino, told NewsNation Tuesday that this was part of the formal proceedings to control Laundrie's estate. He also confirmed that the notebook was part of the request.

According to WGN9, the said notebook was taken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after they found the item during their search at the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Bertolino said the notebook was still in the custody of FBI.

After a month-long manhunt for Petito's fiance, the North Port police and FBI agents found Laundrie's remains at a swampy area in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20. The notebook and other items were found close to the skeletal remains.

Bertolino said the notebook would be "returned to its owner" once the FBI closes the case. Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, filed a request in Sarasota County last December 8 to gain access to their son's estate as beneficiaries since he did not have a will.

The elder Laundries are trying to gain access to the $20,000 in their son's Bank of America account. Records showed that Laundrie's parents submitted their son's death certificate in court together with the details about his bank accounts and property.

Gabby Petito's Mom Files Claim For Her Belongings at Brian Laundrie's Home

As Brian Laundrie's parents asked for control of their son's estate, Gabby Petito's mom, Nichole Schmidt, filed a petition requesting to obtain all of her late daughter's possessions from Laundrie's home in North Port, Florida.

Nichole's request comes as part of the elder Laundries' petition to collect access to their son's $20,000 estate following his suicide.

Court records showed Petito's mom filed a statement in Sarasota County, Florida on December 28 regarding Laundrie's estate battle. However, it does not state any specific items of Petito's that she wanted to collect.

"The basis for the claim is possession or control of personal property of Gabby Petito," Nichole's claim reads. It added that "the amount of the claim is unknown and is both now due and will become due on the release of personal property."

The request stated that "the claim is contingent or unliquidated because it is unknown if the decedent's final photos, videos and words are contained in the property."

On Tuesday, Bertolino told NewsNation that he and Rick Stafford, Petito's family attorney, were "trying to work this out cordially."

Bertolino earlier said that the Laundrie family will not challenge Nichole's claim. He said Petito's belongings at Laundrie's home would be given to Petito's family "without contest."

Gabby Petito lived at the Florida home with Brian Laundrie for two years before taking off on their cross-country road trip.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito's Death

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home alone on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said Petito was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

The partial skeletal remains found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 were confirmed to belong to Laundrie after a review of dental records. According to the autopsy report, Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Brian Laundrie was never charged in connection with Gabby Petito's murder. But an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly using Petito's debit card after her death.

